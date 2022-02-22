New Bloomy Headquarters Increases Capacity to Serve Large-Scale Automated Test Programs

Bloomy Controls, Inc. (Bloomy) a leader in automated test solutions for mission-critical and emerging applications, today announced the opening of its new 30,000-sq-ft headquarters in South Windsor, Conn.

The ITAR-compliant facility expands and centralizes the company’s manufacturing operation, dramatically increasing its capacity to design and build automated test systems for aerospace, transportation, defense as well as other industries.

The facility houses 25 independent manufacturing cells for concurrent assembly, test and integration, ideal for serving the complete automated test equipment needs of commercial and military programs which may require systems for validation, verification, systems integration, production, field or depot testing for multiple electronic components and systems. The expanded facility also contains seminar, training and lab spaces, including a groundbreaking Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Technology Evolution Center.

The capabilities of Bloomy’s new headquarters, combined with its growing portfolio of products and standardized systems for electronics manufacturing functional test, lithium-ion battery test, as well as hardware-in-the-loop (HIL) simulation systems, positions Bloomy to serve the automated test equipment needs of autonomous and electrified commercial and military vehicle programs.

“There is a strong movement towards autonomy, digital transformation and electrification among our customers,” says Peter Blume, president and founder of Bloomy. “Vehicles today and those of the future depend on complex electronic control systems that require extensive simulation and testing, streamlined workflows and tight collaboration across the supply chain. We expanded our manufacturing, integration and lab space with the capability to provide all of the automated electronic test equipment for a new aircraft, robotics or vehicle program, allowing OEMs and suppliers to focus their valuable resources on developing their products instead of designing and maintaining test equipment. Furthermore, automated test systems from Bloomy help customers connect a digital thread from requirements through R&D, validation, integration, certification and production, throughout the product and program lifecycles, which is a key initiative of the digital transformation.”

Bloomy’s automated test systems are largely based on commercial, off-the-shelf (COTS) technologies and enable customers to take advantage of the rapidly progressing state of digital transformation. Playing a substantial role in this progression are Bloomy’s own products, including its battery cell simulators; variable differential transformer (VDT), thermocouple and avionic bus communication devices; and automated test software. An NI Platinum Alliance Partner, Bloomy’s high utilization of COTS components in standard, reusable designs allows Bloomy to rapidly produce new automated test equipment conforming to industry best practices.

The new facility will also benefit customers who utilize Bloomy’s test expertise and scale to deliver automated test equipment for programs which require multiple test systems within a mission-critical schedule. Increased seminar, training and lab spaces allow the company to innovate new business and support models together with its customers and partners. The Hardware-in-the-Loop (HIL) Technology Evolution Center, for which the company has partnered with NI in support of a major airframer, is one such example of the new and expanded model for tight collaboration made possible by this new facility. In addition, the workspace is compliant with ITAR, NIST SP 800-171, NOFORN/UNNPI, FOUO, and CMMC Level 3 (pending), allowing Bloomy and its customers to further collaborate on a wide range of projects.

Bloomy’s new headquarters is located at 68 Nutmeg Road South in South Windsor, Conn. The company plans to host an in-person open house event in 2022, after the COVID pandemic subsides and in concert with its 30th anniversary. Until then, prospective customers and media are encouraged to contact Bloomy to schedule a private tour.

About Bloomy

Bloomy Controls, Inc. (Bloomy) provides automated test solutions for mission-critical and emerging applications connecting R&D, validation and production with a digital thread. Since 1992, our products and services demonstrate the world’s best professional practices and the highest level of integrity. For more information on Bloomy, visit www.bloomy.com. Bloomy, DEFT, Thread-Enabled and Thread-Ready are trademarks of Bloomy Controls, Inc.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation.