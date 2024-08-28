Military Embedded Systems

SeaVue Multi-role Radar demonstrated in U.S. Navy's RIMPAC exercise

News

August 28, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

HONOLULU, Hawaii. Raytheon showcased the long-range target detection capabilities of its SeaVue Multi-role Radar (SVMR) during the U.S. Navy's Exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC), the company announced in a statement.

During a Sink Exercise (SINKEX), an MQ-9B SeaGuardian uncrewed aerial system (UAS) from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. utilized SVMR for target surveillance and imaging. The radar's data was transmitted to F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet aircraft, which then deployed a Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) to strike the decommissioned USS Tarawa (LHA-1), the statement reads.

The SVMR, a software-defined radar, is designed for all-weather surveillance and multi-mission performance across various aircraft platforms, the company says. It features a modular and scalable architecture that supports upgrades and sustainment, enabling extended range and small target detection, according to the company.

