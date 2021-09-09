Thermal management contract for NASA's VIPER mission won by ACT

Military Embedded Systems

LANCASTER, Pa. NASA has awarded Advanced Cooling Technologies, Inc. (ACT) a $3.7 million contract to finalize the design and fabricate the flight thermal control system for the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER).

VIPER, an important part of the Artemis program, is a golf cart-sized rover that will roam several miles across the South Pole of the Moon to get a close-up view of the location and concentration of ice during its approximately 100-day mission.

Officials claim the thermal control system developed jointly by ACT and NASA will be the first to maintain operation for a 100-day mission while in shadowed conditions. For this ACT will deliver a combination of high-performance, passive thermal technologies specifically designed to meet the challenges associated with a long-term lunar mission. 

In addition to the flight articles, ACT will be providing system and sub-system level thermal analysis, verification, and thermal testing in coordination with the teams at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

 

Featured Companies

NASA

300 E Street SW
Washington, DC, 20546
Website

Advanced Cooling Technologies (ACT)

1046 NEW HOLLAND AVENUE
Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17601
Website
717.295.6061
