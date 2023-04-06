VPX Benchtop and 19” Development Platforms

Eletter Product

Starting the Journey to VPX System Realization

The initial phase of VPX and SOSA aligned system payload integration requires intelligently designed development platforms that address a range of requirements. To set the stage for successful development, LCR’s DK3 is a benchtop 3U VPX platform that has gained wide acceptance in the embedded space. It’s open frame concept features an 8 slot backplane with apertures for VITA 66 and 67 optical and RF connectivity. The DK3 and DK3HS are designed for 40Gb and 100Gb Ethernet slot connectivity respectively with the DK3HS supporting PCIe Gen4 speeds as well. Our DK6 supports 6U payloads while sharing features and options with the DK3 series including slot to slot configurability for conduction cooled VITA 48.2 or air cooled VITA 48.1 payload boards. A full set of rear transition slots, manual and automatically adjustable fan speeds and 1100W integrated power supply rounds out this versatile and compact chassis line.

For larger scale development efforts, our DK3-1200 is a 19” rackmount or benchtop chassis with 12 backplane slots and a fully customizable I/O panel for your application specific I/O complement. The backplane features apertures for VITA 66 and 67 optical and RF connectivity as well as a full bank of rear transition slots. Dual 1200W integrated power supplies ensure sufficient power for a full set of boards during the integration process. Backplanes for all DK systems offer power and ground connectivity enabling you to configure the specific backplane data flow profile for you application. Meritec cabling options may be supplied or installed by LCR.

At LCR, our experienced and engaging engineering team will work with you to ensure mission success and LCR program managers are experienced professionals who provide highly effective management from program start to finish.

Open frame benchtop and 19” rackmount designs

8 and 12 slot backplanes

RF and Optical I/O support

Backplane speeds supporting 40GBASE-KR4, 100GBASE-KR4 and PCI3 Gen4

LCR Embedded Systems - Serving critical defense programs for over 35 years

