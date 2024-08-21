Military Embedded Systems

Building Safe and Secure Systems for Tomorrow's Autonomous Platforms

Whitepaper

August 21, 2024

Building Safe and Secure Systems for Tomorrow's Autonomous Platforms

Future defense and aerospace platforms are becoming smarter and more autonomous.


Operating in commercial as well as hostile military environments, these systems require high levels of proven system security engineering (SSE) and intrinsic trust for system-wide processing integrity and demonstrable operational safety in order to achieve airworthiness certification.  System designers are thus facing a complex challenge: how to reconcile the often-divergent requirements of system-level safety and security to protect systems and mitigate risk.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Unmanned
U.S. Army photo: Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office
Story
Autonomous engine systems for helicopters depend on standards-based controls

November 26, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
A B-21 Raider conducts flight testing at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Questions about: SR-72 aircraft, 6G NGAD fighter plane, and B-21 Stealth Bomber

November 26, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber