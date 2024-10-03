How to Turn Your Connector Into a Filter

Whitepaper

What options does the engineer have in the event of a failure in the test lab?

This whitepaper guides EMC engineers through the available choices, from installing more components to filtered connectors and a third less well-known option—EESeal®️ EMI filter inserts. It explores each option, including the most effective option regarding EMI mitigation, cost-effectiveness, and time. One solution, filtered inserts, converts standard connectors into filtered connectors, removing the barrier of costly redesigns and extended timelines. EESeals are also implemented in new projects right from the beginning, which you can read more about in the whitepaper.