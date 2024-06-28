Rugged optical interconnect conforming to VITA 66 introduced by TE Connectivity

Rugged optical interconnect conforming to VITA 66 introduced by TE ConnectivityNews
HARRISBURG, Pa. TE Connectivity is expanding its line of VITA 66 optical backplane interconnects with the new VITA 66.5 Style D optical modules, which it describes as high-density modules that enable a rugged, blind-mate optical interconnect solution for defense, marine, and aerospace applications including avionics, secure communications, radar, and imaging systems.
The VITA 66.5 Style D optical modules -- which the company says feature up to three mechanical transfer (MT) ferrules per insert and a floating receptacle design for optimal alignment -- are designed to withstand harsh environments and meet military and aerospace specifications.