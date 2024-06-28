Military Embedded Systems

Rugged optical interconnect conforming to VITA 66 introduced by TE Connectivity

News

June 28, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Rugged optical interconnect conforming to VITA 66 introduced by TE Connectivity
Image courtesy TE Connectivity

HARRISBURG, Pa. TE Connectivity is expanding its line of VITA 66 optical backplane interconnects with the new VITA 66.5 Style D optical modules, which it describes as high-density modules that enable a rugged, blind-mate optical interconnect solution for defense, marine, and aerospace applications including avionics, secure communications, radar, and imaging systems.

The VITA 66.5 Style D optical modules -- which the company says feature up to three mechanical transfer (MT) ferrules per insert and a floating receptacle design for optimal alignment -- are designed to withstand harsh environments and meet military and aerospace specifications.

Featured Companies

TE Connectivity

Mühlenstrasse 26. 8200
Schaffhausen, Switzerland
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Connectors
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Avionics
Graphic courtesy AdaCore
News
Rapita Systems to showcase AdaCore’s GNAT Pro for Rust at HISC

October 17, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
Image via EDA
News
European Defence Agency, industry meet to discuss AI in military testing

October 21, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: Addressing supply-chain risk and obsolescence in defense

October 10, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Thales Alenia Space
News
Radar satellites added to IRIDE Earth observation constellation by Thales

October 17, 2024

More Comms