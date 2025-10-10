AI-based counter-UAS system to be showcased at AUSA by Axon Vision

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

WASHINGTON, D.C. Axon Vision will showcase its artificial intelligence-based counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition, the company announced in a statement.

The C-UAS platform uses artificial intelligence to detect and respond to aerial threats in real time, including hostile drones, according to the statement. The system is designed to automatically identify and engage threats while providing operators with situational awareness across multiple platforms, the company says.

Axon Vision’s C-UAS solution is described as platform-agnostic and currently fielded by several military users, according to the statement. The company will display the system at Booth #703 alongside Leonardo DRS during the AUSA event.