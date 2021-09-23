Military Embedded Systems

AI-powered non-lethal C-UAS system defeats threats in Army test

News

September 23, 2021

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock photo.

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah. Fortem Technologies announced that their DroneHunter defeated threat drones during a recent U.S. Army test in Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona.  DroneHunter is an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled, radar-guided drone that locks onto its target, fires a net, captures the threatening drone and tows it to a safe deposit location. 

According to the company, DroneHunter performed autonomously from queuing through launch, intercept, and capture of the threat drones, depositing them in a designated safe drop zone, and landing. During the test, DroneHunter engaged fixed-wing and rotary-wing targets of various flight characteristics at operationally significant ranges.

Fortem claims it has partnered closely with the Army's Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office for the past two years as part of their system of systems approach to counter-unmanned aerial systems (UAS). DroneHunter is intended to provide an enhancement to the overall counter-UAS solution.

Fully integrated with the Army's Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAAD C2) system, DroneHunter accepted command and engagement orders. Using radar queuing from various radars in the Army's Fixed Site Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (FS-LIDS), DroneHunter engaged and negated targets, according to officials.

 

