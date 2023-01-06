Military Embedded Systems

C-UAS platforms to be supplied to U.S. Army by Leonardo DRS

News

January 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C-UAS platforms to be supplied to U.S. Army by Leonardo DRS
Photo courtesy Leonardo DRS

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS has won a contract to provide additional counter uncrewed aircraft system (C-UAS) platforms to support the U.S. Army’s Integrated Fires/Rapid Capabilities Office’s on-going Mobile-Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft System Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) program, the company announced in a statement.

The first award was on Oct. 7 for $40 million, and that was followed by a second award on Nov. 11 for $20 million. The latest task order requires DRS to deliver additional kinetic defeat vehicles and spares, the statement reads.

"M-LIDS allows soldiers to detect, identify, track and defeat small UAS with electronic warfare and kinetic defeat systems," it continues. "The M-LIDS system includes a mix of kinetic defeat effectors including the XM914 (30mm) cannon hosted by the Moog Inc.’s Reconfigurable Integrated-weapons Platform (RIwP) turret."

The M-LIDS system has been deployed overseas and is currently being used by U.S. and allied forces, the company says.

