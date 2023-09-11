C-UAS, remote systems on AM General's HUMVEE Saber displayed at DSEI 2023

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy AM General

SOUTH BEND, Indiana. AM General is set to present its next light tactical vehicle, the HUMVEE Saber, during the Defence Security and Equipment International (DSEI) tradeshow at the ExCel London Exhibition Centre this week, where it will showcase its counter-drone and remote weapons systems, the company announced in a statement.

Emphasizing the vehicle's adaptability, the company says it will focus on how the platform is engineered to seamlessly accommodate advanced weapons systems.

The HUMVEE Saber is intended to be easier to maintain and sustain, and it will feature an integration of AeroVironment's Switchblade loitering munitions, the statement reads. It also includes a Hornet Air Guard Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) equipped with a counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) concept by Hornet, according to the company.