C-UAS systems to be delivered to Ukraine by Kongsberg

News

August 15, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy Kongsberg

OSLO, Norway. Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace will deliver multiple Counter Uncrewed Aerial Systems (C-UAS) to Ukraine, following an agreement with the International Fund for Ukraine, the company announced in a statement.

The order includes several CORTEX Typhon systems, designed to neutralize a broad range of UAVs through methods that either damage or deactivate the airborne threat, the statement reads.

The CORTEX Typhon C-UAS utilizes software and hardware from Teledyne Flir and Kongsberg, and it includes a surveillance system and a Remote Weapon Station (RWS) as well as the CORTEX Integrated Combat Solution (ICS), the statement reads.

Additionally, as a part of the delivery initiative, the Norwegian Government has contributed Dingo 2 vehicles, RWS, and weapons to support Ukraine, the company says.

