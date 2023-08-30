Military Embedded Systems

C-UAS systems to be supplied to Ukraine by Teledyne FLIR and Kongsberg

August 30, 2023

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense has signed a contract with Norway's Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to provide mobile counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) platforms to Ukraine, Teledyne announced in a statement.

The Cerberus XL system will be part of a broader counter-UAS solution that also includes software, spares, support, and training, the company says.

Kongsberg entered into an agreement with the International Fund for Ukraine (IFU) to furnish Ukraine with counter-drone technology. The IFU, initiated by the UK and various international partners, aims to rapidly equip Ukraine with capabilities, and nations like Norway and the UK have contributed to this fund, according to the statement.

The contract is worth $31 million, and includes delivery of the surveillance platforms as well as software, spares, support and training.

