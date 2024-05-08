C-UAS tech designed to defeat drones in 3 different ways demoed by BlueHalo at SOF Week

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via BlueHalo

SOF WEEK 2024 -- TAMPA, Florida. BlueHalo showcased Counter-Uncrewed Aerial System (C-UAS) platforms at SOF Week that are designed to defeat drones either through radio frequency, lasers, or kinetic effects.

BlueHalo had the Titan system on display, which is an autonomous, self-contained C-UAS identification and defense platform that can detect drones and disable them via radio frequency, the company says.

Additionally, their booth featured the LOCUST Directed Energy C-UAS system, which primarily uses a laser to disable or destroy a drone. The company says LOCUST can track, identify, and engage a "wide variety of targets" with a high-energy laser, but it is also capable of using kinetic effects.