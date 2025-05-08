Cambridge Pixel showcases counter-UAS display software at SOF Week 2025

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Cambridge Pixel

TAMPA, Florida. Cambridge Pixel demonstrated their Visual Situation Display (VSD) software at SOF Week 2025, which provides a customizable operator display solution specifically designed for counter-drone operations.

The VSD software package integrates with a wide range of sensors and effectors, including supported cameras, video tracking systems, artificial intelligence (AI) modules, ground-based radars, and other command and control (C2) components to create a unified counter-UAS display, the company says.

The VSD system runs on standard Windows-based PC workstations, laptops, or servers and can be deployed in both fixed and mobile ground applications, the company says, which claims the system can be quickly integrated.

The VSD software is available in four off-the-shelf versions: VSD-Camera Standard, VSD-Camera Advanced, VSD-C2 Standard, and VSD-C2 Advanced. Cambridge Pixel also offers customization for screen layout, controls, and workflows, as well as integration of new sensors and effectors.

Cambridge Pixel says they have designed the system to be hardware-agnostic, able to provide processing modules and hardware cards that interface with various third-party sensors and effectors.