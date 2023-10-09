Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS from Rheinmetall debuts at AUSA 2023

News

October 09, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS from Rheinmetall debuts at AUSA 2023
Photo credit: Rheinmetall

WASHINGTON. Defense manufacturer Rheinmetall is showing its new Skyranger 30 mm counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solution at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, being held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to the Rheinmetall announcement, the Skyranger is characterized by high mobility, pinpoint accuracy, and lethal capabilities and is intended for use in neutralizing threats on the modern battlefield, such as small and highly agile UASs, according to Rheinmetall. 

The system is equipped with 3D AESA active radar and passive infrared sensors, a 30 x 173 mm KCE-ABM turret gun, and surface-to-air missiles.

AUSA show attendees may visit the Rheinmetall booth at #1603.

