Counter-UAS munition unveiled by Helix Defense

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Helix SAN MARCOS, Texas. Helix Defense announced that its STING counter-small uncrewed aerial system (UAS) munition is available for deployment by military, law enforcement, and homeland security organizations, the company announced in a statement.

STING, short for Small UAS Tactical Intercept Neutralizing Grenade, is designed to counter small drone threats inside the final 100 meters of an engagement, the statement reads.

The munition is fired from existing 40 mm launchers used by military and law enforcement organizations, the company says. Operators can set the engagement distance and use a physical defeat mechanism against autonomous, Global Positioning System (GPS)-guided, and fiber-optic-guided drone threats, according to the statement.

The company states that STING has completed testing involving more than 10,000 prototype rounds and has demonstrated compatibility with most 40 mm grenade launchers.

The munition has also taken part in evaluations with U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations organizations, the statement adds. Helix Defense says the system is intended to support layered counter-UAS defenses that combine detection, electronic warfare, and physical defeat options.