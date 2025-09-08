Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS solution unveiled by Saab

September 08, 2025

Graphic courtesy Saab

LINGKÖPING, Sweden. Saab has unveiled a new short-range counter-UAS (CUAS) missile solution called Nimbrix, which it designed to provide a cost-effective countermeasure against small uncrewed aerial systems (sUASs) and UAS swarms.

The small ground-based system -- weighing less than 3 kg/under 7 pounds -- has a reported range between 2 to 5 km (1.2 to 3.1 miles) against airborne UASs, using an infrared (IR) target seeker to defeat UASs by employing an "air-burst"mode, according to the company. 

Saab's announcement states that Nimbrix can be operated independently or as part of a larger air-defense network, and can be mounted on vehicles or fixed configurations.

Saab is aiming for first deliveries of the Nimbrix in 2026. 

