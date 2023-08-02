Counter-UAS systems evolving to meet growing drone threats: report

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via ASD

AMSTERDAM. The global growth in uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) usage is making the development and deployment of counter-UAV systems increasingly essential in order to detect, track, and neutralize unauthorized drones, states a new report from market research firm Market Forecast.

These systems utilize a blend of technologies including radar, radio frequency (RF) detection, electro-optical (EO) cameras, and acoustics to effectively combat various drone threats, according to the Market Forecast study cited in the report.

A key challenge for counter-UAV systems is their ability to be effective against different types and sizes of drones, especially those that are small and low-flying, the ASD report states, adding that mobility and easy deployment of these systems enable usage across various environments, from protecting sensitive sites such as airports and government buildings to conflict zones safeguarding troops.

The study adds that technology behind counter-UAV systems continues to evolve with the potential future integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance detection and tracking capabilities.