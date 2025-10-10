Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare system from Leonardo DRS wins DoD counter-UAS competition

October 10, 2025

ARLINGTON, Virginia. Leonardo DRS announced that it earned first place in a Department of Defense counter-drone competition after demonstrating a new electronic warfare system designed to detect and neutralize small uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company announced in a statement.

The company’s Ring C-UxS system employs radio frequency-based electronic warfare techniques to identify, track, and defeat aerial and autonomous threats across air, land, and sea domains, according to the statement. Leonardo DRS and technology partner Regulus were recognized for performance in detecting, identifying, and defeating Group 1 and 2 uncrewed aircraft during a demonstration hosted by the DoD’s Joint Counter-small Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office (JCO), the statement reads.

Leonardo DRS says the Ring system uses radio frequency detection, GNSS-based methods, and datalink manipulation to counter both commercial and military drones. The company adds that the technology has been fielded on multiple platforms and complements its broader air defense portfolio, which includes the Mobile-Low, Slow Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS) and the Maneuver Short Range Air Defense (M-SHORAD) program.

