Integrated combat solution, C-UAS tech showcased by Kongsberg at AUSA 2024

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Kongsberg

WASHINGTON, D.C. Kongsberg Defense and Aerospace highlighted its integrated combat solution (ICS) as well as counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) technology at the AUSA 2024 Annual Meeting.

Kongsberg’s ICS, which enables target sharing and command across multiple platforms, is a platform-agnostic solution that is intended to enhance situational awareness and combat capability by integrating C5I systems, according to the company.

Additionally, Kongsberg’s ICS is a key component of the Typhon counter-uncrewed aerial system (C-UAS) currently operational in Ukraine. The system, which networks multiple sensors and weapons, offers a low-ercost kinetic solution against drone threats, the statement reads.

"The fielded system continues to see operational success in Ukraine with its ability to network multiple RWS and sensors using ICS to allow small units to conduct area C-UAS using readily available weapons and munitions to fire on a single drone," the company says.

Kongsberg also announced that its Remote Weapon System is under contract for full-rate production in the U.S. Marine Corps’ Marine Air Defense Integrated System (MADIS) program. The system "integrates medium caliber cannons and missiles to provide short-range air defense," the statement reads.