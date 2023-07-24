Japan fires missile at drone in exercise off Australian coast

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Australian government

SYDNEY, Australia. In a first for the Australian military, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) performed a live fire test of a Type 12 Surface-to-Ship Missile (SSM) off Australia's east coast, the Australian government announced in a statement.

The missile test was part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2023, marking the first instance the JGSDF tested this capability in Australia. The Type 12 SSM, which was not armed with an explosive ordnance, was launched from a truck-mounted system at Beecroft Weapons Range and directed at an uncrewed target in the East Australia Exercise Area off the coast of Jervis Bay, the statement reads.

Talisman Sabre 2023, which started with an opening ceremony on board the HMAS Canberra in Sydney, runs through August 4, involving more than 30,000 military personnel from 13 nations. This year's event marks an enhanced emphasis on complex training activities in an attempt to foster mutual trust and cooperation between participating countries, the statement adds.