Laser weapon system for maritime defense to be developed by Rheinmetall, MBDA

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

DUSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and MBDA Deutschland have agreed to continue their collaboration on laser weapon technology, aiming to develop a joint maritime product within the next five to six years, the companies announced in a statement.

The cooperation focuses on creating a military laser weapon system designed for drone defense on ships, the statement reads.

A recent milestone in their partnership was the integration of a laser weapon demonstrator on the German Navy's frigate Sachsen. The demonstrator underwent an extensive trial period from June 2022 to September 2023, during which it completed more than 100 test shots, according to the statement.