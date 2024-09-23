Military Embedded Systems

Laser weapon system for maritime defense to be developed by Rheinmetall, MBDA

News

September 23, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Laser weapon system for maritime defense to be developed by Rheinmetall, MBDA

DUSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall and MBDA Deutschland have agreed to continue their collaboration on laser weapon technology, aiming to develop a joint maritime product within the next five to six years, the companies announced in a statement.

The cooperation focuses on creating a military laser weapon system designed for drone defense on ships, the statement reads.

A recent milestone in their partnership was the integration of a laser weapon demonstrator on the German Navy's frigate Sachsen. The demonstrator underwent an extensive trial period from June 2022 to September 2023, during which it completed more than 100 test shots, according to the statement.

Featured Companies

MBDA

1300 Wilson Boulevard, Suite 550
Arlington, VA 22209
Website

Rheinmetall Waffe Munition

Rheinmetall Platz 1
Düsseldorf, 40476
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Avionics
Image via Boeing
News
First flight of UK's E-7 Wedgetail completed by Boeing

September 23, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
News
AI, data storage among featured tech at AFA's Air, Space & Cyber Conference

September 18, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
News
Pentagon's network infrastructure to be supported by GDIT

September 20, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image courtesy Reticulate Micro
News
Satellite streaming demo for U.S. Special Ops given by Reticulate Micro and partners

September 23, 2024

More Comms