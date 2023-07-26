U.S. soldiers train in counter-UAS operations in Kuwait

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy CENTCOM

CAMP BUEHRING, Kuwait. U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) launched the "Green Sands" training session July 13-24 in Kuwait to allow U.S. soldiers to train in counter-UAS (C-UAS) operations, according to the agency's announcement.

The newly introduced program aims to integrate C-UAS into base defense operations. "Green Sands" combines command post exercises with a Base Defense Operations Center (BDOC), and a live-fire counter-UAS exercise, the statement reads.

“The purpose of the Base Defense Operations Center and Counter UAS training ultimately comes down to force protection,” Col. Damon Sheffield, USARCENT’s Chief of Protection, G36, said in the statement. “Protection of our base, our camps, and our personnel. And it also establishes a baseline of training for our soldiers as they come into theater and integration of our counter UAS systems.”

The program looks to protect bases, camps, and personnel while establishing a counter-UAS training baseline for incoming troops in the region. The training sessions employ ground-based counter-UAS technologies, including mission command systems and the Mobile-Low, Slow, Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defense System (M-LIDS) -- which is a vehicle designed to tackle threats that the trainees might face, according to the statement.