Virtual- and mixed-reality training solutions on display from Varjo

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Varjo headset photo courtesy Varjo PARIS--EUROSATORY 2026. Training-solution provider Varjo is showcasing advanced mixed-reality military training solutions -- including an F-16 cockpit, Leopard 2, and counter-uncrewed aerial system (UAS) simulators -- at the Eurosatory 2026 exhibition, now underway in Paris.

The company reports that it has delivered an immersive, realistic, and interoperable XR simulator (extended- or mixed-reality) to Ukraine's armed forces; the environment is designed to train soldiers for counter-UAS operations. Developed by Australian technology company Applied Virtual Simulation as a direct response to the war in Ukraine, the counter-UAS simulator Horizon Guardian is integrated with Varjo's XR-4 Series headset and involves one trainee flying a first-person-view (FPV) UAS, while another attempts to neutralize it with a firearm. According to Varjo, now that UASs account for 70% to 80% of casualties in Ukraine, the simulator is designed to replicate the pressures, sounds, and pace of the front line.

Another of Varjo's offerings is a product developed with Czech company Dogfight Boss, which aims to deliver a complete F-16 mixed-reality cockpit simulator, accompanied by a Varjo XR-4 Series headset, to Ukraine. The simulator, says Varjo officials, enables early-stage pilot training to take place in-country, while also providing a platform for pilots to rehearse and revise complex maneuvers and operations.

"The continuously evolving battlefield tactics and technology deployed in the Ukraine war has underscored the need for training capabilities that are integrated into a military's operational infrastructure to ensure that personnel are training for the realities of today's conflicts, rather than those of the past," said Timo Toikkanen, CEO of Varjo.

Eurosatory attendees may visit the Varjo booth in Hall 6, booth A75.

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