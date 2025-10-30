AI-enabled 3U OpenVPX single-board computers developed by EIZO

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ORLANDO, Florida. EIZO Rugged Solutions is developing the Condor Thor 3U VPX series, a new line of rugged, single-board computers (SBCs) powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Thor platform and aligned with the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard, the company announced in a statement.

The Condor Thor series is designed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, uncrewed platforms, and other edge computing applications where low latency and constrained size, weight, and power (SWaP) requirements are priorities, the statement reads. According to the company, the SBCs are engineered to handle simultaneous ingestion and processing of multiple ultra-high-definition video streams to support sensor fusion across radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and other mission systems.

The boards leverage NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture and Arm-based Neoverse CPU to deliver high AI throughput in compact form factors. They include high-speed I/O options such as 12G-SDI, USB 3.2, and DisplayPort, along with 10GbE Ethernet and GPUDirect RDMA support for rapid data transfer between sensors and compute nodes, the company says.

EIZO states that the Condor Thor 3U VPX series is being developed to meet both VITA 46/65 and SOSA technical standards, with customer evaluations underway for upcoming programs.