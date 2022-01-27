Autonomous Wolfhound military vehicle demoed with ABD Solutions

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

ABD Solutions photo. UNITED KINGDOM. ABD Solutions has created the first autonomous Wolfhound Tactical Support Vehicle (TSV) using retrofittable autonomous driving system. The systems was developed in partnership with NP Aerospace, engineering authority for the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) protected mobility fleet.

According to the company, the system is vehicle-agnostic and consists of market-leading vehicle control robots, object detection and reaction systems, and mission planning software. It provides any vehicle with a traditional steering wheel and pedal set up with autonomous capabilities.

The Wolfhound is a heavy-armored truck and is part of the TSV fleet, which is used to accompany front-line patrols and carry essential combat supplies, such as water and ammunition. It provides troops with increased protection as they support missions in high-threat areas.

Using ABD Solutions’ advanced leader-follower algorithms, object detection capabilities and drive-by-wire teleoperation technology a single driver can operate multiple vehicles in convoy, freeing up personnel to carry out more valuable tasks. The automated vehicles can also be precisely controlled to carry out simulated training exercises.