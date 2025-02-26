Black Hornet 4 nano-drones to be delivered to Germany by Teledyne FLIR

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via QinetiQ OSLO, Norway. Teledyne FLIR Defense won a $15 million contract to supply the German Army with its Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems, the company announced in a statement.

The agreement, facilitated by European Logistic Partners (ELP) GmbH, spans two years and includes the delivery of Black Hornet 4 systems, spare parts, and training, the statement reads. The contract was awarded through the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology, and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

Black Hornet 4 is a lightweight nano-drone designed for covert situational awareness. Weighing 70 grams, it is equipped with a 12-megapixel daytime camera and a high-resolution thermal imager, providing real-time video and still images to operators. The system has a flight endurance of over 30 minutes, a range of more than two kilometers, and is capable of operating in 25-knot winds and rain, the company says.

Teledyne FLIR Defense has delivered more than 33,000 Black Hornet drones to military and security forces in over 45 countries, with the system currently in use by Ukrainian combat forces, the statement adds.