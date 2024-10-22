Military Embedded Systems

Black Hornet 4 nano-drones to be delivered to U.S. Army by Teledyne FLIR Defense

October 22, 2024

Dan Taylor

Black Hornet 4 nano-drones to be delivered to U.S. Army by Teledyne FLIR Defense
BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense won a five-year contract worth up to $91 million to supply its Black Hornet 4 Personal Reconnaissance Systems to the U.S. Army, the company announced in a statement.

The contract, part of the Soldier Borne Sensor (SBS) program's Phase II, includes an initial $25 million order for drones, controllers, spare parts, and training, the statement reads. The Black Hornet 4, a nano-unmanned aerial system (UAS), is designed for small unit surveillance and reconnaissance, providing soldiers with video and images to enhance situational awareness, the company says.

The U.S. Army has been using earlier versions of the Black Hornet system since 2018, with total investment expected to surpass $250 million by 2030, according to the company. Teledyne FLIR Defense has already begun deliveries for this latest SBS Phase II contract.

