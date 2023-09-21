Military Embedded Systems

September 21, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Border surveillance drones to be provided to U.S. by Red Cat
Image courtesy Red Cat

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico. Red Cat Holdings' subsidiary, Teal Drones, has won a contract to supply 106 Teal 2 drone systems to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for use by the U.S. Border Patrol, according to a company statement.

The Teal 2 drones will be used for supplemental airborne reconnaissance, surveillance, and tracking, aiming to improve situational awareness for field commanders and agents, and they will come with spare parts and training, the statement reads.

This contract is part of a larger Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) between CBP and five drone companies, initially announced in December 2021. The BPA has an estimated total value of $90 million over five years, and last year CBP ordered 54 Teal drones in a separate contract, the company says.

The Teal 2 drone system features a Hadron 640R sensor from Teledyne FLIR, providing high-resolution thermal imaging, and it incorporates intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) technology, as well as multi-vehicle control and artificial intelligence capabilities, according to the company.

Red Cat

