C4ISR market to grow by $30.2 billion by 2025: report

August 01, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Photo courtesy of U.S. Navy

NEW YORK, New York. The global C4ISR market will grow by $30.22 billion from 2020 to 2025 for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.15%, according to a new market research report from Technavio.

The report predicts that one of the key drivers of the market will be the growing acceptance of CREW (Counter Remote Controlled Improvised Explosive Device (RCIED) Electronic Warfare) systems. Also, it states that 42% of the growth will originate from North America.

Key players in this market include BAE Systems, Booz Allen Hamilton, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Dynamics Mission Systems, and L3Harris Technologies.

The report, "C4ISR Market by Platform and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025," is available here.

