C4ISR technology to be installed on Poland's M1 Abrams tanks

Image courtesy Systematic AARHUS, Denmark. The Polish military plans to integrate the SitaWare suite of C4ISR technology from Systematic into its newly acquired M1 Abrams tanks and support vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

This technology is intended to equip the 18th Mechanised Division with advanced command-and-control, as well as tactical communication systems, providing a boost to Poland's armored and battlefield engineering operations, the company says, adding that the SitaWare Frontline battle management system will be installed across Poland’s fleet of M1A1 and M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tanks, alongside various support vehicles.

The software supports a wide range of interoperability standards and features an open architecture design, which is intended to facilitate seamless data exchange and connectivity across command structures, the statement reads.