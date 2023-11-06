Military Embedded Systems

C4ISR technology to be installed on Poland's M1 Abrams tanks

News

November 06, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Systematic

AARHUS, Denmark. The Polish military plans to integrate the SitaWare suite of C4ISR technology from Systematic into its newly acquired M1 Abrams tanks and support vehicles, the company announced in a statement.

This technology is intended to equip the 18th Mechanised Division with advanced command-and-control, as well as tactical communication systems, providing a boost to Poland's armored and battlefield engineering operations, the company says, adding that the SitaWare Frontline battle management system will be installed across Poland’s fleet of M1A1 and M1A2 SEP V3 Abrams main battle tanks, alongside various support vehicles.

The software supports a wide range of interoperability standards and features an open architecture design, which is intended to facilitate seamless data exchange and connectivity across command structures, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Systematic, Inc.

5885 Trinity Parkway, Suite 150
Centreville, VA 20120
Website
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Comms - Communications
Avionics
Story
Case study: LiDAR system provides helicopter pilots a clear line of sight in brownouts

June 24, 2008

More Avionics
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms