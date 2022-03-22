Drone-based scanning system developed for 4G/LTE and 5G networks

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WISPr Systems photo. ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. Epiq Solutions announced their collaboration with WISPr Systems on a new product intended to transform 4G/LTE and 5G network deployment, test, and troubleshooting.

Together, the companies have developed a drone-based scanning solution intended to address the needs of telecom providers to survey and assess 4G/LTE and 5G networks and interference on a large scale that can not be achieved with typical walk and drive tests.

According to the company, the new system uses Epiq Solutions’ Portable RF integrated Survey Module (PRiSM), a small spectrum analyzer and network scanner. PRiSM’s size, weight, and power are designed to make it ideal as a drone payload.

When integrated into WISPr Systems Ranger Pro drones, PRiSM is designed to support autonomous surveys that can collect wireless measurements and inspection data over large and/or inaccessible areas. Data that can be captured includes RSRP, RSRQ, RSSI, SINR, band, channel, subcarrier spacing, beam, beam index, and MIB.