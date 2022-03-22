Military Embedded Systems

Drone-based scanning system developed for 4G/LTE and 5G networks

News

March 22, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

WISPr Systems photo.

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. Epiq Solutions announced their collaboration with WISPr Systems on a new product intended to transform 4G/LTE and 5G network deployment, test, and troubleshooting.

Together, the companies have developed a drone-based scanning solution intended to address the needs of telecom providers to survey and assess 4G/LTE and 5G networks and interference on a large scale that can not be achieved with typical walk and drive tests.

According to the company, the new system uses Epiq Solutions’ Portable RF integrated Survey Module (PRiSM), a small spectrum analyzer and network scanner. PRiSM’s size, weight, and power are designed to make it ideal as a drone payload.

When integrated into WISPr Systems Ranger Pro drones, PRiSM is designed to support autonomous surveys that can collect wireless measurements and inspection data over large and/or inaccessible areas. Data that can be captured includes RSRP, RSRQ, RSSI, SINR, band, channel, subcarrier spacing, beam, beam index, and MIB.

 

Featured Companies

Epiq Solutions

3740 Industrial Ave
Rolling Meadows, Illinois 60008
Website
[email protected]
+1 847 598 0218
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
Unmanned - Sensors
Comms - Communications
Comms - RF & Microwave
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW
HENSOLDT photo.
News
AI-powered surveillance cameras to be delivered to Scandinavia
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Library of Congress photo.
News
DoD warfighter network plan leveraging AI, predictive analytics released
More A.I.
Cyber
GDIT photo.
News
Data center services to support geospatial intelligence mission
More Cyber
Comms
Hughes Network Systems image.
News
5G network from Hughes Network System chosen as testbed for DoD
More Comms