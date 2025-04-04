GDMS & business units will show products at Sea-Air-Space 2025

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

GHOST image: GDMS SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. General Dynamics Missions Systems (GDMS) will join three other business units -- Bath Iron Works, Electric Boat, and NASSCO -- as exhibitors at the upcoming Sea-Air-Space Conference & Exhibition, set to be held April 6-9 in National Harbor, Maryland.

Among the products and solutions GDMS plans to highlight at the conference:

GHOST Small Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV): GHOST is a fast, stable, optionally crewed small surface vessel with a large payload capacity and superb sea keeping. The Small Waterplane Area Twin Hull (SWATH) allows operation of larger payloads not normally available on small surface vessels in high sea states. Designed for rapid construction and quick fleet insertion, GHOST provides superior adaptability and protection for mission success.

Containerized Tethered Elevated Mast (C-TEM): The Containerized Tethered Elevated Mast (C-TEM) is a shipboard tethered unmanned aerial system (UAS) that extends line-of-sight communication for surface ships. C-TEM can be outfitted with numerous capability packages, ranging from radar, electronic warfare (EW), counter-UAS, ISR, and other systems.

Dynamic Edge Kit: The Dynamic Edge Kit enhances multilevel security for accelerated decision-making capabilities with its integration of high Technical Readiness Level (TRL) advanced hardware from the Multifunction Processor (MP) family of products, as well as the Tactical Cross Domain Solution (TACDS) and sophisticated software applications Dynamic ASSIST and Dynamic Vision to give users a comprehensive and actionable set of ISR data.

Showgoers may visit the GDMS and associated exhibits at Booth #623.