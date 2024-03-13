Integrated radar from Echodyne added to BVLOS UAS applications

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Kongsberg Geospatial Ottawa, Ontario and Kirkland, Wash. Kongsberg Geospatial, a company that develops airspace-deconfliction solutions, teamed with radar-platform company Echodyne to accelerate and extend beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations for advanced air mobility (AAM)/uncrewed aircraft system (UAS) applications.

According to the announcement from the companies, the collaboration will enable UAS operators to gain enhanced situational awareness by visualizing all airspace movement, cooperative and noncooperative, to ensure safe and reliable UAS operations. IRIS Terminal enables visualization using multiple viewing configurations, along with useful features such as detect-and-avoid (DAA) sensor footprints, terrain awareness, or potential conflict warnings; the IRIS Terminal correlates multiple sensor tracks into a single track.

Echodyne's own metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA) radars, say the companies, extend electronically scanned array (ESA) performance to civilian security and airspace management applications at COTS [commercial off-the-shelf] price points for the first time.