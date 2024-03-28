ISR, UAS expert Maj. Gen. James Poss (USAF Ret.) to keynote Uncrewed Systems Virtual Conference April 2

Story

John McHale Editorial Director Military Embedded Systems

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. Maj. Gen. James Poss (USAF Ret), CEO of ISR Ideas, will keynote the Uncrewed Systems Virtual Conference, being held April 2 at 11 a.m. EST. Dawn M.K. Zoldi (Colonel, USAF, Ret.), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC and host of the Dawn of Drones Podcast, will host the keynote session.

Register here.

Gen. Poss is a 30-year USAF veteran with combat experience in the Cold War, Desert Storm, the Serbian Air War, and as the first Chief of Intelligence for Coalition Air Forces during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. When he left active service in 2012, he was the Air Force’s senior career intelligence officer. A leading expert on UAS, Maj. Gen. Poss helped design the USAF’s remote split operations system for UAS control. He is also the founder and former Executive Director of the Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence (ASSURE) FAA Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Center of Excellence.

Dawn M.K. Zoldi (Colonel, USAF, Retired), Founder & CEO of P3 Tech Consulting LLC

The lineup of Uncrewed Systems Virtual Summit speakers also includes experts on applying MOSA strategies, C5ISR at the edge, AI [artificial intelligence], electronic warfare, signal processing, avionics safety certification, and more.

Hosted by Military Embedded Systems, the Uncrewed Systems Virtual Conference covers embedded electronics technology for autonomous systems from AI to signal processing to avionics safety certification; it will also examine strategies for applying a modular open systems approach (MOSA) in such designs.

John McHale, EVP & Group Editorial Director for Military Embedded Systems, is the event host. Other speakers include experts from Wind River, Real-Time Innovations (RT), LDRA, and Mercury Systems. Wind River is overall event sponsor.

For more information, click here.