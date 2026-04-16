Military Embedded Systems

Maritime missile, autonomous underwater systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by Kongsberg

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April 16, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Maritime missile, autonomous underwater systems to be highlighted at Sea-Air-Space 2026 by Kongsberg
Image via Kongsberg

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Kongsberg will present a range of maritime defense technologies, including missile systems, autonomous underwater vehicles, sonar, and radar, at the Sea-Air-Space 2026 exhibition, the company announced in a statement.

The company plans to highlight its Joint Strike Missile, a long-range system designed to identify and engage targets in contested environments, along with the HUGIN Edge autonomous underwater vehicle, the statement reads. The HUGIN Edge is intended for missions such as mine countermeasures, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and seabed operations, the company says.

Additional systems on display will include sonar technologies such as the ST2400 variable depth sonar for anti-submarine warfare and the FL25 sonar for navigation and obstacle detection on crewed and uncrewed platforms, according to the statement. Kongsberg will also present a containerized radar system designed to support maritime domain awareness and deploy in different operational settings, the company says.

The exhibit will focus on how these systems can be integrated across maritime operations to support defense missions and interoperability requirements, the statement reads.

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