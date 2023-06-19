MQ-9A drones to be supplied to the Netherlands

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy General Atomics

WASHINGTON, D.C. The State Department has approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to the government of the Netherlands which includes MQ-9A Block 5 unmanned aerial systems (UASs) and related equipment, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement, adding that the DSCA delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale.

The request from the Netherlands includes up to four MQ-9A Block 5 aircraft, up to three MQ-9 Mobile Ground Control Systems, various embedded global positioning systems, and an array of advanced technology and equipment. The total estimated cost is $611 million, the agency states.

The proposed sale is expected to support U.S. foreign policy goals and national security objectives by improving the security of a NATO ally, contributing to political stability and economic progress in Europe, the statement continues. The equipment is intended to enhance the Netherlands’ capabilities to meet current and future threats and will support various military operations, including Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions.

The principal contractor involved in this potential sale is General Atomics-Aeronautical Systems, based in Poway, California.