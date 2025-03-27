Military Embedded Systems

MQ-9B drone sale to Qatar approved by State Department

March 27, 2025

Image via General Atomics

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department approved a potential Foreign Military Sale to Qatar of MQ-9B uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and associated equipment for an estimated $1.96 billion, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.

The proposed package includes eight MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft, munitions, ground control stations, radar systems, electronic warfare suites, and a wide range of communications and navigation equipment. The sale also covers support services, training, facilities, spare parts, and integration assistance, the statement reads.

According to the agency, the systems will enhance Qatar’s intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strike capabilities across land and maritime domains. The aircraft and payloads are intended to bolster Qatar’s homeland defense and regional deterrence posture.

Primary contractors for the proposed sale include General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin, RTX Corporation, L3Harris, Boeing, and Leonardo, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc.

14200 Kirkham Way
Poway, CA 92064
Website
[email protected]
(858) 312-2810
Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Sensors
Avionics
