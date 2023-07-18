1,000 nano-drones to be sent to Ukraine from Teledyne FLIR

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Teledyne FLIR

BILLERICA, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense will supply an additional 1,000 Black Hornet 3 Personal Reconnaissance uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) to Ukraine, according to an announcement from the company. The order has been placed by Norway's Ministry of Defense, as part of their continued support for Ukraine's military efforts.

The Black Hornet UAS is a compact device weight 33 grams and measuring less than seven inches that is designed for operations in difficult environments, the company says, adding that it is capable of transmitting live visible and thermal video. The UAS already being used by Ukrainian forces, in addition to military and security forces in over 40 countries, the statement adds.

The Norwegian Ministry's order also includes provisions for spare parts, maintenance, and training for Ukrainian operators and instructors. This follows a previous donation by Norway of nearly 300 Black Hornet systems to Ukraine through the UK-led International Fund for Ukraine last year.

Teledyne FLIR, which is based in Norway, has delivered more than 14,000 Black Hornet PRS systems worldwide, including to the U.S. Army, the statement reads.