Putting AI-Powered Aerial Intelligence Where It Matters Most (video)

David Sharpin, CEO, Quantum-Systems, Inc.

Drone technology has become a cornerstone of defensive strategy as their versatility and advanced capabilities provides strategic advantages in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and even direct combat. In this interview, David Sharpin, CEO, Quantum-Systems, Inc., talks about UAS and counter UAS interceptor technology and the trajectory of electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and ISR drone technology.