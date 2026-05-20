Military Embedded Systems

Putting AI-Powered Aerial Intelligence Where It Matters Most (video)

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May 20, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

David Sharpin, CEO, Quantum-Systems, Inc.

Drone technology has become a cornerstone of defensive strategy as their versatility and advanced capabilities provides strategic advantages in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), and even direct combat. In this interview, David Sharpin, CEO, Quantum-Systems, Inc., talks about UAS and counter UAS interceptor technology and the trajectory of electronic warfare (EW), signals intelligence (SIGINT), and ISR drone technology.

The conversation explores the expansion of vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) aerial intelligence solutions with Quantum-Systems’ long-range Reliant uncrewed aircraft system (UAS). Reliant robustly navigates and extends range and targeting in the most dynamic, multi-domain environments, optimizing real-time situation awareness for actionable decision making.

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Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned - Payloads
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