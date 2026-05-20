MOHOC cameras enter FPV UAS market

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Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Optac image: MOHOC SOF WEEK 2026--TAMPA. Tactical camera manufacturer MOHOC is launching into the booming first-person view (FPV) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) market with the launch of its Optac cameras, it announced at SOF Week 2026, now underway in Tampa.

UAS platforms in the U.S. and increasingly abroad are required to install NDAA-compliant components – most critically, non-Chinese electronics; MOHOC says that the Optac camera is NDAA-audited and U.S.-assembled.

The company also states that the Optac camera integrates daylight, low-light, and infrared imaging into a single camera system with a removable infrared filter cap, thereby eliminating the need for multiple sensors or payload trade-offs while enabling continuous operation across changing light conditions.



The Optac also delivers ultra-low latency video output and is compatible with existing FPV architectures, including analog VTX systems, the company announcement says. It is available in two size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C)-optimized models: a fully featured model and a visual-only version available for dedicated daylight operations.

Showgoers may visit MOHOC at Booth #935.

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