Military Embedded Systems

Enabling Modularity for Interoperability Across Air, Land, and Sea Domains (video)

Sponsored Story

May 20, 2026

John M. McHale III

Editorial Director

Military Embedded Systems

Donald Sidell, Octasic US

Software defined radio (SDR) technology enables modularity which allows solutions to be adapted and deployed effectively and quickly between different domains — air, land, and sea. In this interview, Donald Sidell, Portfolio Director, DoD and USSOCOM, Octasic US, discusses the importance of using a modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategy with SDR technology to bridge platforms for Special Operations applications.

The conversation explores how the modular approach and also how Octasic’s Ravix software-defined modular payload solution for spectrum RF operations creates a bridge for solutions across multiple domains, replacing the single purpose box with a method that rapidly tailors mission profiles for any application that requires advanced capabilities swapped down range.

Featured Companies

Octasic

Categories
Comms - SDR
Topic Tags
Avionics
Staff photo
News
SOF commanders warn against over reliance on Ukraine lessons to inform future fights

May 20, 2026

More Avionics
Unmanned
Photo: Redwire Corp.
News
Tactical UAS from Redwire wins multiyear contract from NATO country

May 20, 2026

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Staff photo
News
Annapolis Micro Systems unveils compact Direct RF processing module

May 20, 2026

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image courtesy Vuzix
News
AI-powered helmet displays and more on view from Vuzix at SOF Week 2026

May 20, 2026

More A.I.