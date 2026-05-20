Enabling Modularity for Interoperability Across Air, Land, and Sea Domains (video)Sponsored Story
May 20, 2026
Software defined radio (SDR) technology enables modularity which allows solutions to be adapted and deployed effectively and quickly between different domains — air, land, and sea. In this interview, Donald Sidell, Portfolio Director, DoD and USSOCOM, Octasic US, discusses the importance of using a modular open systems approach (MOSA) strategy with SDR technology to bridge platforms for Special Operations applications.
The conversation explores how the modular approach and also how Octasic’s Ravix software-defined modular payload solution for spectrum RF operations creates a bridge for solutions across multiple domains, replacing the single purpose box with a method that rapidly tailors mission profiles for any application that requires advanced capabilities swapped down range.