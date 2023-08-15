Recon drone to be sent to Ukraine by Rheinmetall

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall will send its LUNA NG air-supported short-range reconnaissance drone to Ukraine, with the expectation of delivery later this year, the company announced in a statement.

The LUNA NG, which translates to "unmanned short-range reconnaissance equipment, next generation," was designed to detect, classify, and recognize objects, providing real-time reconnaissance data, the statement reads.

The system includes a ground control station and multiple autonomous aerial vehicles, as well as launch catapults, optional net equipment for drone recovery, a truck, and rapid repair tools, the company says.

This LUNA NG order for Ukraine is a component of a broad military aid package from the German government launched in July.