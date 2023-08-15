Military Embedded Systems

Recon drone to be sent to Ukraine by Rheinmetall

News

August 15, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Rheinmetall

DÜSSELDORF, Germany. Rheinmetall will send its LUNA NG air-supported short-range reconnaissance drone to Ukraine, with the expectation of delivery later this year, the company announced in a statement.

The LUNA NG, which translates to "unmanned short-range reconnaissance equipment, next generation," was designed to detect, classify, and recognize objects, providing real-time reconnaissance data, the statement reads.

The system includes a ground control station and multiple autonomous aerial vehicles, as well as launch catapults, optional net equipment for drone recovery, a truck, and rapid repair tools, the company says.

This LUNA NG order for Ukraine is a component of a broad military aid package from the German government launched in July.

Featured Companies

