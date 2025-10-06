Roboteam Unveils Roboteam HUB: A Unified AI-Powered Platform for Command and Control of Autonomous Robotic Fleets

Press Release

Roboteam, a leading developer and manufacturer of tactical unmanned solutions for defense and security missions, today announced the launch of Roboteam HUB, a centralized command-and-control platform designed to manage autonomous robotic operations across domains. This new platform represents a significant evolution in the deployment and coordination of unmanned systems, enabling defense, homeland security, and commercial users to control diverse robotic fleets through one intelligent, mission-ready interface.

Roboteam HUB brings together multiple advanced robotic platforms under a single, unified operational environment. By integrating real-time command with AI-powered autonomy, it provides users with a seamless, scalable solution to execute complex missions with precision and speed. The platform supports joint-force interoperability and is designed for tactical environments where rapid, smart, and data-based decision-making is critical.

Roboteam HUB is already fully integrated across Roboteam’s portfolio of unmanned systems, ensuring immediate compatibility and operational continuity. Platform-agnostic and capable of supporting third-party systems, Roboteam HUB enables users to command and control mixed fleets through a single, unified interface.

With robust capabilities for secure communications, real-time monitoring, and autonomous coordination, Roboteam HUB gives operators full situational awareness and control over multi-robot operations. Driven by advanced AI, the platform continuously interprets the operational environment, prioritizes mission objectives, and autonomously directs robotic assets. By doing so, it reduces operator workload and increases mission efficiency across diverse scenarios.

“Roboteam HUB is not just a technological advancement. It’s a shift in how robotic systems are deployed and coordinated across missions,” said Yossi Wolf, CEO and Founder of Roboteam. “With Roboteam HUB, we advance beyond standalone systems to deliver a cohesive ecosystem that reflects the realities of modern, multi-domain operations. By consolidating control into one intelligent platform, we enable our users to scale and streamline robotic deployments with greater confidence and operational effectiveness.”

Roboteam HUB addresses the operational challenges of defense and homeland security missions with capabilities such as secure mission dispatch and coordinated control of robotic assets. Additionally, it is well-suited for commercial sectors like energy and logistics, due to its ability for multi-site deployment, real-time alerts, and seamless integration with third-party systems.

Roboteam’s family of unmanned systems - ranging from lightweight 1.5 kg units to 1.2-ton platforms - has been fielded by Tier-1 defense and law enforcement agencies in over 30 countries. These systems are currently deployed by the U.S. Marine Corps, the Israel Defense Forces, and defense and security forces worldwide.