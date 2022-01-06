Military Embedded Systems

SAIC to provide data and robotics services for GSA under new contracts

News

January 06, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) won a prime contract position on the General Services Administration (GSA) ASTRO multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity family of contracts.

Managed by GSA’s Federal Systems Integration and Management Center (FEDSIM) office, SAIC is one of six companies awarded all 10 contracts. The company claims that the award of the GSA ASTRO contracts is an addition to SAIC’s existing portfolio of contract vehicles accessible to customers in the federal government.

Under this potential 10-year family of contracts, the awards provide contract access for Department of Defense and federal civilian customers to SAIC’s technical experience in providing a broad array of services to support manned, unmanned and optionally manned systems, robotics, and platforms.

According to the company, GSA ASTRO has no defined ceiling value and is a family of 10 separate contracts, or pools, each representing a different scope of work. The pools include data operations, mission operations, aviation, ground, space, maritime, development/systems integration, research, support, and training.

