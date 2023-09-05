Sensors to be showcased at DSEi 2023 by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, United Kingdom. HENSOLDT will display a range of sensor technologies for air, sea, and land platforms at the upcoming DSEi 2023 in London, the company announced in a statement.

The company plans to exhibit sensors for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions as well as systems aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and force protection, the statement reads.

For land systems, Hensoldt will feature the Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) equipped with optronic systems like MUSS (Multifunctional Self-Defence System) and SETAS (See Through Armour System). In terms of radar technology, Hensoldt will showcase the TwinSens sensor, which combines active and passive land radar sensors. In the aerial sector, HENSOLDT plans to demonstrate its PrecISR airborne multi-mission surveillance radar and other sensor technologies like the ARGOS II electro-optical gimbal, the company says.