EXHIBITOR PROFILE: Sundance’s Latest Solutions and OpenVPX Products at DSEI 2023

LONDON. Sundance Multiprocessor Technology Ltd, established in 1989 and based in Chesham (Buckinghamshire), is a tech company focused on providing high-performance embedded computing solutions, specialising in DSP boards, FPGA modules and embedded systems. Their products are optimised for applications in robotics, vision and motion control. Sundance also provides a range of specially selected third-party products that complement their own products. At this year’s DSEI, Sundance will turn heads with its signature orange stand (H1-411) - the least camouflaged booth at the show!

Sundance is a long-term believer in the OpenVPX standard, so if you’re attending DSEI and share an interest in OpenVPX, Sundance's booth is a must-visit destination. OpenVPX, a widely recognised standard in the embedded computing industry, enables high-speed, modular system designs tailored for tomorrow's mission-critical applications. Whether you're a potential customer, supplier, or just curious about the technology, their booth offers an opportunity to discuss how OpenVPX solutions could fit your needs. The team will be on hand to answer questions, provide insights, and discuss potential partnerships.

On display at the booth, attendees will also find offerings from Sundance’s esteemed partners, such as Ainstein, DotNetix and Advanced Micro Peripherals.

Ainstein offers revolutionary radar-based sensing and avoidance solutions that enable intelligent driving, flying, working, and living. Ainstein’s US-D1 radar altimeter is ideal for providing high-precision, real-time altitude readouts to industrial and tactical UAVs. Due to its unmatched effectiveness in enabling efficient, reliable, and safe Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL) transitions, it has become the gold standard for drones performing VTOL.



DotNetix is a world leader in providing safety systems for the mining and construction industry, thanks to its incredibly rugged AI camera systems. They’re now bringing this expertise to a brand-new range of products providing situational awareness around military vehicles.



Representatives from Advanced Micro Peripherals will be in attendance on the Sundance stand, offering attendees an exclusive look at some of their latest products.



A visit to Sundance’s booth -H1-411 - is a must for anyone interested in the future of embedded computing solutions.



