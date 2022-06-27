Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR gets $48M for Black Hornet nano UAVs for Norway

News

June 27, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technical Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Teledyne FLIR gets $48M for Black Hornet nano UAVs for Norway
A black hornet nano unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed during AFSOC TAS Review at Austere Field #6, Florida, July 21, 2021. (US Military photo)

THOUSAND OAKS, California. Teledyne FLIR Defense has received a contract award worth up to NOK 475 million (about $48 million) to provide nano unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Norwegian Defence Material Agency, the company announced in a statement.

The deal would be for Black Hornet nano UAVs, which are small enough to fit in the hand and carry a camera to allow for remote monitoring of enemy territory. It is used by multiple countries, including the United States.

Norway received its first Black Hornet in 2015, but this would be the largest purchase of Black Hornets by the country to date, according to Teledyne FLIR. To date, the company has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornets to customers worldwide.

This contract would be valid for four years, but could be extended a year at a time for up to three additional years.

Categories
Unmanned - ISR
Unmanned
Unmanned
A black hornet nano unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed during AFSOC TAS Review at Austere Field #6, Florida, July 21, 2021. (US Military photo)
News
Teledyne FLIR gets $48M for Black Hornet nano UAVs for Norway

June 27, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Calvary Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, Fort Stewart Ga., conduct convoy operations... (US Military photo)
News
War in Ukraine may drive demand for embedded systems in armored vehicles: report

June 28, 2022
More Radar/EW
A.I.
BAE Systems graphic.
News
Autonomous software for tactical autonomy from BAE Systems chosen for AFRL program

June 23, 2022
More A.I.
Cyber
The Defense Information Systems Agency logo.
News
GAO upholds $11.5B DES contract win by Leidos

June 23, 2022
More Cyber