Teledyne FLIR gets $48M for Black Hornet nano UAVs for Norway

News

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

A black hornet nano unmanned aerial vehicle is displayed during AFSOC TAS Review at Austere Field #6, Florida, July 21, 2021. (US Military photo)

THOUSAND OAKS, California. Teledyne FLIR Defense has received a contract award worth up to NOK 475 million (about $48 million) to provide nano unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to the Norwegian Defence Material Agency, the company announced in a statement.

The deal would be for Black Hornet nano UAVs, which are small enough to fit in the hand and carry a camera to allow for remote monitoring of enemy territory. It is used by multiple countries, including the United States.

Norway received its first Black Hornet in 2015, but this would be the largest purchase of Black Hornets by the country to date, according to Teledyne FLIR. To date, the company has delivered more than 12,000 Black Hornets to customers worldwide.

This contract would be valid for four years, but could be extended a year at a time for up to three additional years.