Transwing VTOL UAS to be showcased by PteroDynamics at SOF Week 2025

May 02, 2025

TAMPA, Florida. PteroDynamics will exhibit its Transwing® autonomous vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) uncrewed aerial system (UAS) at SOF Week 2025, the company announced in a statement.

PteroDynamics will feature the technology at booth #2904. The Transwing system is designed to provide fixed-wing performance and VTOL capabilities by transitioning between vertical and horizontal flight configurations, the company says.

The system is intended for missions such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), communications relay, and autonomous cargo delivery in environments without runway access. The aircraft’s configuration is engineered to optimize speed, range, and endurance while maintaining compact VTOL performance, the statement reads.

According to the company, the Transwing UAS addresses logistical challenges faced by special operations forces operating in austere or remote areas, including maritime environments and regions lacking infrastructure.

